Expat films women inside the bathroom

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian man to three months in prison and deported him from the country, after he was found guilty of photographing his housemates in the shower.

The Public Prosecution directed him to commit a felony of coercion.

In the details of the incident, the Asian man, who worked as a waiter, used his phone to photograph his housemates while bathing in various places, including the ceiling of the toilets.

The man used to live in a shared residence in the Al-Muraqqabat area, accompanied by a number of people, women and men, as the apartment is divided into seven rooms by wooden partitions, and includes five toilets, and a shared kitchen, according to what one of the victims said.

She added that she was in the bathroom, on August 26, and went out at about five in the morning, heading to her room to change her clothes and go to work, and when she was leaving, she saw a phone lying on the floor of the door at a suspicious angle directed to her room, so she picked it up to discover that it was in video mode, Then I was surprised by the accused pulling the phone from her hand, but she pulled him and entered the photo and video files, to discover a number of clips of her and her roommates during the shower, and in different situations, so she informed the police and handed her the phone, according to what was reported by the Emirates Today website.

Another victim reported that she was asleep when she heard the victim’s screaming, so she ran to the scene to see the accused being violent, with a phone in hand, and was shocked when she was surprised by a video of her while she was bathing.

For his part, the accused admitted during the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office of filming his roommates, while bathing and changing their clothes in their rooms, and found a number of videos on his phone.