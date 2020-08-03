“Facebook” launches a service that will compete with “YouTube”

Officially, “Facebook” announced that it will begin for the first time to launch the official music videos on its platform, which was considered by observers as a step in the way of competing with YouTube, which specializes in videos.

According to Sky News, according to TechCrunch, the service will be launched first in the United States, and will be available on Facebook Watch.

The service aims to present the official music clips of the Facebook pioneers and share them with their friends, as it will include various stars of art, such as Bob Marley, Diplo, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and others.

There will no longer be a need for Facebook users to go to YouTube to watch official music clips on artists ’channels, as they will all be available on Facebook Watch.

It will allow users to search for their favorite songs, whether by genre, artist name or mood.

Commentators have stated that the move aims to compete with YouTube, which has the largest share of the music videos pictured in the world.

Facebook did not indicate whether it intended to generalize this experiment to different countries of the world, saying only: “This is just the beginning … we are planning more with the passage of time.”