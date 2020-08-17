Facebook: merging “Messenger” with “Instagram”

The company “Facebook” announced its first practical steps by starting to connect private messaging applications and integrate “Instagram” and “Messenger” conversations through a new update.

Sources told the “GSM Arena” website that “Facebook” began this merger plan by integrating private messaging technology on “Instagram” with its application “Facebook Messenger”.

And more than a year ago, Facebook announced its plans to merge Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger conversations into one application, and it seems that the matter is on its way to actual implementation.

The new update of the “Instagram” application introduces a major change in the private messaging system, which makes it almost a copy of “Facebook Messenger” and enables the user to view messages in either of the two applications.