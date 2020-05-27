Facebook Messenger introduces a new tool

International press reports revealed that the “Facebook Messenger” application provides a new tool of its kind, that can protect children and minors from any harmful chats.

The Times-News Now noted that the new technology is an attempt to make Messenger “safer” to help millions of people, especially minors, to avoid potentially harmful interactions and potential scams without compromising their privacy.

It will enable Messenger users to see the security notices appearing in the conversations, give the advice to help them discover any suspicious activities, and take measures to block or ignore a person who does not appear to be soundly oriented.

It is expected that “Facebook” will launch this new feature through the “Android” operating system, while the feature will be provided to users of the “iOS” operating system via “iPhone” phones in the coming period.

Jay With Sullivan, director of the Messenger for Peace and Privacy Products Department said, “With Facebook Messenger transitioning to comprehensive encryption, investment is being made in tools to maintain privacy and keep people safe without accessing the content of the message.”

Sullivan continued, “We have developed safety advice, through machine learning, which looks at the behavioral signs of an adult sending a large number of friendship requests or messages to people under the age of 18.”

One of its biggest responsibilities, Facebook said, is to maintain the safety of minors across its platforms.

Messenger updates and tools limit the ability of adults to contact the palace, by enabling the machine learning feature, to discover and disable accounts of adults who participate in inappropriate interactions with children.

The new security feature teaches people under the age of 18 to be careful when interacting with an adult they may not know and to enable them to take action before replying to the message.

“These features demonstrate a wonderful integration of technology tools that will help curb bad behavior on the platform, while also reminding people of their control over their accounts,” said Stephen Bilkham, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute.

The new Messenger notifications also help educate people about ways to detect frauds or scammers and help them take action to prevent costly interactions.