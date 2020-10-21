Facebook revealed its new feature

Facebook revealed, on Monday, a new automated software based on artificial intelligence, which it said will be the first to be able to translate 100 languages without relying on English.

This open-source AI-based software was developed to help the world-leading social network improve the content it offers in 160 languages to its more than two billion users around the world.

“This achievement is the result of the accumulation of years of basic Facebook work on AI-based machine translation,” network search assistant Angela Fan said in a blog post.

Fan noted that the new model has more accuracy than other systems because it does not rely on English as the intermediate language for translation.

“When translating from Chinese to French, for example, most English-centered models translate first from Chinese to English, and then from English to French, because training data in English are the most available around the world,” Fan wrote.

She added, “Our model is translated directly from Chinese into French to convey the meaning more precisely.”

And Facebook indicated that 20 billion translations are done daily on the videos of users’ events, expressing hope for better results in this regard thanks to the new system.