Facebook reveals the secret

Facebook announced on Tuesday that Iranian Radio and Television has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to secretly post pro-Iranian messages on the Internet since 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States.

In a monthly report on accounts suspended due to what it called “coordinated false behavior”, Facebook stated that it had deleted 8 networks in the past weeks, including one related to the Iranian Radio and Television.

The Facebook security director for Facebook, Nathaniel Gletcher, said that the network of the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation had “fundamental links” to Iranian disinformation campaigns that had already been identified, but it was too early to say whether it was directly responsible for those operations.

Iranian officials have previously described the allegations of running coordinated disinformation campaigns as “ridiculous.”

Gletcher said the network has used more than 500 accounts on Facebook and its Instagram photo-sharing site to post messages that have often focused on local conflicts or criticism of US actions in the region.

“In general, these were stories that were in line with Iranian geopolitical interests,” he added.

Some of the activities that were identified in the early period back to 2012 and targeted the primaries of the US Republican Party, according to researchers at the Graphica Foundation, which specializes in analyzing the content of social media sites, and who reviewed the accounts associated with the Iranian Radio and Television Network before being suspended by Facebook.

Two years later, they added, other network accounts used a bunch of phantom figures, photos, and drawings to support Scotland’s referendum as it attempted to secede from the United Kingdom.