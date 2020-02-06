Fairy Land at Tawar Mall!

Read next article ...

Vodafone launches OnePlus 7T Pro offers Vodafone announced the exclusive launch in Qatar of the OnePlus flagship smartphone, OnePlus 7T Pro, available now in select Vodafone stores and online shop priced at QR2,699. For a limited time to celebrate the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro, customers who purchase the device will also be given free earbuds worth QR100. Very popular amongst its community of users and fans, OnePlus creates beautifully-designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. The latest flagship packs the best of everything. The OnePlus 7T Pro key highlights include a fluid display screen. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s immersive edge-to-edge display