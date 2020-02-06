wonder
Events 

Fairy Land at Tawar Mall!

admin 0 Comment , , , , , ,

Fairy Land at Tawar Mall!

 

Tawar Mall promises to recreate an enchanting valley of magic fairies every weekend.

When: Every Thursday and Friday, February 6 – 28 | 6:30pm-9:30pm

Where: Tawar Mall

For more details, click here

Leave a Reply