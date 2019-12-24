Family Fun at Mirqab Mall

Famous Singer will perform in Qatar next Month
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam will perform live in Qatar next month. The concert will be held at Asian Town Amphitheater on January 23, 2020.
Q Tickets is presenting the show in association with Qatar National Tourism Council.
Born in Faridabad in the northern Indian state of Haryana, he made his first appearance on stage at the age of four, but national fame eluded him until he joined the cast of reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa back in 1995.
Tickets are available exclusively on Q-Tickets.
Qatar Post to open a NEW branch
As part of its drive to provide a variety of services right at customers’ doorsteps, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (QPSC) announced the opening of a new Qatar Post retail outlet at its Al Meera Sailiya Mall.
The new retail outlet will bring added convenience to the community in the area, which is currently witnessing a mushrooming of new housing schemes, schools and businesses.
The Qatar Post services will be open from Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 7pm and on Saturday from 5pm-8pm. A total of 300 postal boxes will be available on site for