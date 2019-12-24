Famous Singer will perform in Qatar next Month

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam will perform live in Qatar next month. The concert will be held at Asian Town Amphitheater on January 23, 2020.

Q Tickets is presenting the show in association with Qatar National Tourism Council.

Born in Faridabad in the northern Indian state of Haryana, he made his first appearance on stage at the age of four, but national fame eluded him until he joined the cast of reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa back in 1995.

Tickets are available exclusively on Q-Tickets.