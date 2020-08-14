Father and son died at The Pearl-Qatar

Local Phase-4 of lifting restrictions may be delayed
A senior state health official on Thursday warned if the rate of COVID-19 infections in Qatar increases in the next couple of days, the government will delay the fourth-phase of easing restrictions.
The fourth phase is set to start in September.
Addressing a press conference in Doha, Chair of the National Strategic Group on COVID-19 Dr Abdullatif Al Khal said Qatar was closely monitoring nine indicators showing the extent of the virus transmission in the country.
If they indicate “a worrying increase”, the Ministry of Public Health may recommend the government to delay the transition to
Good news for WhatsApp users ... it's the awaited feature!
Today, WhatsApp is considered one of the most used messaging applications in the world, but its users sometimes struggle to synchronize their correspondence data when using the application from more than one smart device.
To solve these problems, according to WABetaInfo, the application developers are currently working on developing technologies that allow the use of the WhatsApp account associated with a specific number from several devices simultaneously, and the number of these devices can reach 4, and that such features are likely to appear in the next beta version. Applicable.
