Father and son died at The Pearl-Qatar

A father and son died in a drowning accident at The Pear-Qatar today evening.

The Pear-Qatar expressed deep condolences on the incident on a tweet on their official handle.

“We are deeply saddened by the drowning incident that killed a father and his son earlier at The Pearl-Qatar. Our deepest condolences to their family and may God give them patience and fortitude,” the tweet read.

A lot of emergency service officials were seen present at the scene. More details about the incident are not known while filing the report.