Fees to enter parks in Qatar 

Ministry of Municipality and Environment reiterates that the entry charges are related to the zoo at Al Khor Park only and No other Public Park specified for entry fee “at the moment”. There are more than 90 Public Parks in the state where entry is free for all.

The entrance fee for Al Khor Park for a full day will be QR15 for adults and QR10 for children under 10 years and those with special needs. For special events inside the park, the entry fees will be QR50 for the whole dayWhile ticket for feeding animals is QR50, fare for Al Khor Park train has been priced at QR5 per person and free for person with special needs.