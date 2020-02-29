Finally a vaccine against Coronavirus!

News is spreading on the first vaccine against the coronavirus is ready to start testing on humans

News said, that scientist expects to begin the clinical trial with 20 to 25 healthy subjects by the end of April to evaluate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy against infection.

That would mark a three-month period between vaccine design and human testing, with first results becoming available as early as July.

Many rugmakers also are racing to develop vaccines against the coronavirus.