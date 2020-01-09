Fireworks in Qatar this Friday

The 3rd Aspire Lake Festival show titled “Tree of Life” is set to take spectators through half-hour topnotch performances which will showcase series of stories about Peace, Love, Family and Happiness. Magnificent fireworks are also set to light up the sky of Aspire Park during the show finale. The tickets categorized into Gold and Silver are available for 30QR and 50QR and can be bought at Aspire Park next to Burgeri, major restaurants in Katara and via online booking through Q-Tickets website.

When: Friday, January 10, 2020 | Show starts: 7pm, the gates will open for public at 5pm and will close at 6:30pm.

Where: Aspire Park

For more info, click here