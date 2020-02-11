Fly above Qatar via Air Balloon

What did the Emir say about Coronavirus?
Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held via telephone a conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China, H E Xi Jinping to express his condolences and sympathy to His Excellency and the friendly Chinese people on the victims of the coronavirus outbreak, wishing the infected people a speedy recovery.
During the call, H H the Amir also voiced confidence in China’s ability to control this epidemic, stressing the State of Qatar’s support and willingness to help in this regard.
Banana Island launches winter 2020 offers
Banana Island Resort has launched a set of diverse and warm offers to enjoy the distinctive atmosphere of the winter and delve into pleasant experiences in the various facilities of the resort, starting from the villas that are completely private and contain a water pool whose water temperature is controlled and the presence of an exclusive chef for each villa in order to provide a fine dining experience In a charming atmosphere, passing through various types of activities and events, and renewing vitality in the health club and spa, until reaching the delicious international dishes