Four arrested in Qatar..here is why

The competent authorities arrested four people who violated the requirements of the home quarantine, they committed to following, which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

It is in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to ensure the achievement of public safety and to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The four persons are.

1- Ali Abdullah Salem Al Malamqa Al Hajri.

2- Mubarak Hamad Mubarak Salem Al Obaidi.

3- Rashid Abdullah Rashid Issa Al Suwaidi.

4- Mohamed Bilal Jumaa Bilal Al Muraikhi.

The violators are currently being referred to prosecution. The authorities concerned called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the Ministry of Public Health’s conditions, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Anyone who violates the conditions is subject to the penalties stated in article no. 253 of criminal law no. 11 of 2014, the provisions of law no. 17 of 1990 on protection from infectious diseases, and Law No. 17 of 2002 on protecting society.

A total of 10 people were arrested in the last two days bringing the total arrested to 14.