Free of charge bus rides in Qatar

Doha Metro’s feeder transport organize, the Metrolink, has included one more course in the Red Line. The new course, M133, will associate Ezdan Mall, Al Wakra Hospital and Ezdan Villages 18, 21, 22, 23 and 24 to the Al Wakra station. A bus transport will handle at regular intervals through these quits during the pinnacle long periods of 6am-8 am and 2pm-9pm. The van will keep up an off-top hour recurrence of 20 minutes.

Additionally, the M143 feeder transport to the Corniche Metro Station has included one more stop — Hamad Medical City. The all-inclusive assistance will begin from February 16. Transports will run at regular intervals, with the last transport leaving the station at 10:57.

The metrolink is a feeder transport organize giving first and last-mile availability to Qatar Rail clients inside 2 to 5 kilometer sweep of the Doha Metro stations for free of charge on the Red Line.