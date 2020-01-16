Free parking is some Qatari Cities soon

Free parking spaces near Al Qassar Metro Station will open for the public from Friday, January 17, and near Al Wakra Metro Station from Sunday, January 26.

The two locations can accommodate up to 700 vehicles. The move is part of the “Park and Ride” Project of the Ministry of Transport and Communications ( MoTC). The project, which provides parking spaces free of charge adjacent to Doha Metro stations, aims to encourage vehicle owners to use the modern public transportation system in less time and at a lower cost. Meanwhile, MoTC and other bodies concerned continue to work on to complete and deliver free parking spaces in other two locations — Lusail and Education City, which are set to open in late March.