Fuel prices for August 2020

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has announced today the prices of super and premium grade petrol and diesel for August.

QP has increased the prices of premium, super and diesel in August.

The official website showed that premium grade petrol will cost QR1.20 per litre in August, 10 dirhams more than July and super will be available for QR1.25 per litre, 5 dirhams more than this month.

Diesel is priced QR1.25 per litre, 15 dirhams more than July.



The fuel prices were slightly increased in July, not changed in June and significantly reduced in March, April and May.