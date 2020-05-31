Fuel prices for June 2020

Qatar Petroleum (QP) announced Sunday that the prices of diesel and gasoline for June are unchanged from May.

Qatar Petroleum has set the price of diesel at QR1.05 per litre and gasoline 95 (Super Petrol) at QR1.05 per litre, the same prices as of May.

Premium petrol price was also unchanged, as QP set its price at QR1.00 per litre.