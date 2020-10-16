FUN FAIR
General 

Fun activity in Qatar this weekend

admin

Fun activity in Qatar this weekend 

Organised by Qatar National Library, this online session will teach your children valuable life skills at your kitchen table. This free interactive and engaging online session is developed specifically for children ages 5 to 7.

Every session is packed with engaging content to develop a growth mindset in an interactive, serious and fun way.

For sessions and more info: https://events.qnl.qa/brilliantme/EN