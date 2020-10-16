Fun activity in Qatar this weekend 

Illegal materials caught at Hamad Airport
Customs at Hamad International Airport arrested a passenger for possessing prohibited pills and narcotic materials.
In a video shared on social media, the department said that the items were hidden inside socks and other clothes.
The department seized 0.8 grams of cocaine, 24.7 grams of marijuana and 84 tablets of Lyrica.
The department has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.
Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
Qatar: hotel quarantine requirements have now been extended
According to a notice on Discover Qatar, hotel quarantine requirements have now been extended to cover all arrival dates until December 31, 2020.
"For all arrivals including Nationals, Residents and Visa holders, Quarantine requirements are now extended for all arrival dates up to 31 December 2020," the notice reads.
Prior to the extension, the booking option was available until October 31, 2020. However, now the website shows booking options for November and December 2020.
For December, the website currently shows about 34 hotels with the lowest price being QR 1,950 for 7-night stay.
The website further urges those intending to