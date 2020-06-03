Future of jobs in Qatar Airways

What after 3 years of the illegal blockade?
What after 3 years of the illegal blockade?
This week Qatar will mark the third anniversary of the ongoing illegal blockade imposed on it since June 5, 2017.
Over the years, at several international, regional, and local forums, Qatar has stressed the need for dialogue and called for negotiations to end the siege.
Her Excellency Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that the blockade has been a lose-lose situation.
Although Qatar has been able to sustain itself economically, the lack of communication and cooperation continue to negatively impact other issues, HE Lolwah Al Khater said.
Despite the restrictions on airspace
Qatar to ease corona restrictions starting today
Qatar to ease corona restrictions starting today
With the recovery cases in Qatar increased significantly during the past days, and the total of those recovering reached more than 37 thousand cases until today, Wednesday, in addition to using the precaution application that contributes to the protection of society, and the commitment of community members to wear masks when leaving the house, the Cabinet began today In easing some of the restrictions and measures announced earlier, in an important step that paves the way for coexistence with the epidemic and the return of life to normal, while adhering to all necessary precautions.
The