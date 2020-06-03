Future of jobs in Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is making fewer job cuts than what many airlines around the world have announced, its Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has said during a series of interviews with world-leading media agencies.

Here are some highlights from the interviews:

Based on March, April, and May figures, Qatar Airways has deemed the largest international carrier in terms of capacity

The airline is also the largest in the world over the past three months measured by Available Seat Kilometre.