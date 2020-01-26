Gang of 9 members caught in Qatar

The Search and Follow-up Department of the Ministry of Interior have arrested a gang of nine for selling visas. This criminal act contravenes Law No. (21) of 2015 regulating the entry and exit of expatriates and their residency.

Brigadier Abdullah Jaber Al Labdah, director of Search and Follow-up Department, said that the administration conducts many inspections throughout the country to find violators, who sell visas using fake companies.

The gang of nine was caught along with documents by the officials while they were trying to sell a visa to someone sent by the department.