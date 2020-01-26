Gang of 9 members caught in Qatar

A new luxurious Resort opened in Qatar
Al Messila, the first Luxury Collection resort in Doha, officially opened its four hydro wellness Worlds in its Wellness Ladies Retreat, the region’s “first and most extensive ladies wellbeing destination”, and its Scandinavian restaurant Snoull during an event held last week.
Guests can also luxuriate in pools, steam rooms and saunas accessed alongside a premium range of treatments and protocols that are 100% exclusive to Al Messila Wellness Retreat. They combine to produce a “unique well-being destination within a one-of-a-kind wellness resort”, the statement pointed out.
Inspired by the Scandinavian seasoned history of working with organic
Watch the illusions in Qatar!
Enter the world of illusions and spark your sense of wonder from the various interactive illusions, displays, and rooms inside the Museum of Illusions. The fun doesn’t have to stop once you leave the museum because you have a chance to take home any of their Dilemma games and souvenirs.
In collaboration with Qatar Animal Welfare Society (QAWS), the museum has recently started a new initiative to help people be reminded that a dog or cat is in need of a permanent home. Their Dilemma Games, educational toys available at the museum gift shop, are embellished with