Good news for WhatsApp users … it’s the awaited feature!

Today, WhatsApp is considered one of the most used messaging applications in the world, but its users sometimes struggle to synchronize their correspondence data when using the application from more than one smart device.

To solve these problems, according to WABetaInfo, the application developers are currently working on developing technologies that allow the use of the WhatsApp account associated with a specific number from several devices simultaneously, and the number of these devices can reach 4, and that such features are likely to appear in the next beta version. Applicable.

According to the specialists, this means that the user of the WhatsApp account will be able to use his own account on the application from more than one phone, not from a mobile phone and a computer only, and when “logging in” from one of these devices will not be forced to log out of the other device.

According to the available information, the “WhatsApp” developers are also working on developing a special version of their application for iPad tablets as well, and they are supposed to announce it after announcing the previously mentioned features.

Most importantly of all, the introduction of this feature will enable WhatsApp users to synchronize their chats between phones and devices running Android and iOS, and they will not have to worry about the fate of their data when replacing their phone.