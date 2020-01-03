Great event in Qatar on Jan 23, 2019

Expatriate to Qatar kills another Expatriate
An Asian expatriate man has been sentenced to pay blood money of QR260,000, 10 years in jail and subsequent deportation for being convicted of the death of another expatriate. Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that another accused was acquitted by the court for lack of solid evidence. The issue started with a verbal dispute between the victim and the convict in front of a grocery. Later, when the victim went to his room, the convict and another person followed and attacked him with a stick causing several fractures on his skull, eventually causing his death.
Drugs caught being smuggled to Qatar creatively
Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish into the country hidden inside chocolate bars.
In a video posted on Twitter, the customs said that 5.503 kg of hashish was seized. During an inspection at the airport, drug was found packed like chocolate bars inside the wrapping of a famous international chocolate brand.
Customs has been issuing a continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with hi-tech devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods