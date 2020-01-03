doha
Events 

Great event in Qatar on Jan 23, 2019

admin 0 Comment , , , , , , , , ,
Great event in Qatar on Jan 23, 2019
The Sonu Nigam live in Qatar concert, scheduled on January 23 in Asian Town Ampitheatre, is being held as part of Shop Qatar, the country’s biggest shopping festival, it was announced Wednesday.

The world renowned Indian playback singer’s concert is presented by Q-Tickets founder Dr Tejinder Singh, after the massive success of “Mughal-E-Azam: The Grand Musical,” according to a statement.
Tickets can be booked at www.q-tickets.com

Leave a Reply