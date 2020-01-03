Great event in Qatar on Jan 23, 2019

Read next article ...

Expatriate to Qatar kills another Expatriate An Asian expatriate man has been sentenced to pay blood money of QR260,000, 10 years in jail and subsequent deportation for being convicted of the death of another expatriate. Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that another accused was acquitted by the court for lack of solid evidence. The issue started with a verbal dispute between the victim and the convict in front of a grocery. Later, when the victim went to his room, the convict and another person followed and attacked him with a stick causing several fractures on his skull, eventually causing his death.