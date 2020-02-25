A Gulf Country reports 8 victims of coronavirus 

Man returned from Europe to kill his family
Man returned from Europe to kill his family
A Syrian citizen killed his wife by stoning, after they returned with their child from Denmark, according to local Syrian websites, on Sunday.
Reports stated that the man also killed his 10-year-old child, noting that the accident occurred in the town of Kobani "Ain al-Arab" in the province of Aleppo countryside.
The "Orient Net" website indicated that a man killed his wife and son in a forest area (forest) west of the city of Kobani, Saturday night, under the self-administration of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
According to the "Kobani News Network" website, the husband killed his
Qatar asked customers to recall a product
Qatar asked customers to recall a product
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in cooperation with i-Fix Qatar, Ali Bin Ali, and Fifty One East, Apple Watch agents, announced a service campaign for the Apple Series 2, Series 3, aluminum model, Year of Manufacture 2016-2019, because of the possibility of crack cracking on the circular edge of the watch surface, the procedure for replacing Apple watch units with an aluminum model. This procedure comes within the framework of continuous coordination and follow-up by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure the extent of commitment and commitment of agents to follow