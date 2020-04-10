What happened to the man who was sidewalk skiing on Qatar roads?

Regarding the video that has been circulating in the recent period related to the sidewalk skiing of a vehicle driver on Al-Sailiya roundabout, we inform you of the following: –

1- The vehicle has been seized and seized until further notice

2- Transferring the vehicle commander to the Public Prosecution

3- Obliging him to compensate for the damages he caused as the street