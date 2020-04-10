What happened to the man who was sidewalk skiing on Qatar roads?

Qatar launched a mobile app to limit Coronavirus
Her Excellency, the spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, announced the launch of the "Ahtarz" application on smartphones, with the aim of enhancing the efforts of the precautionary state to prevent Coronavirus, noting that the application will be available within days on the devices "iOS" And "Android".
What is the precaution application?
It is an application on smartphones that uses the location and Bluetooth feature to perform multiple services to enhance prevention measures and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, in addition to displaying the latest developments and statistics and receiving educational instructions.
Shocking study on Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus patients in areas that had high levels of air pollution before the pandemic are more likely to die from the infection than patients in cleaner parts of the country, according to a new nationwide study that offers the first clear link between long-term exposure to pollution and COVID-19 death rates.
“The results of this paper suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution increases vulnerability to experiencing the most severe COVID-19 outcomes,” the authors wrote.