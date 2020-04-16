He broke the rules of quarantine to see his love.. this was his fate!

A man broke the quarantine rules more than once in order to visit his girlfriend, but he was severely punished after he fell into the hands of the Australian authorities.

The authorities sentenced the Australian man to one month in prison with a fine, for repeatedly infiltrating his girlfriend’s visit during his quarantine period, becoming the first person to be subjected to this punishment for violating the closure measures imposed in the country to curb the outbreak of the new Corona virus, according to the newspaper Seven News. “.

Western Australian police said in a statement that Jonathan David (35 years old) was arrested earlier this month, after violating the mandatory stone in a hotel in Perth.

He said during his trial in Perth yesterday, Tuesday, that he violated the measures first to obtain food, but “hours later he violated quarantine rules again because he missed his girlfriend.”

Police explained that David escaped from an emergency exit, which allowed him to hide from the eyes of the hotel staff several times, but in the end he was arrested based on the surveillance cameras.

Under measures to stop the spread of the virus, David had to isolate himself for 14 days, after arriving in Perth from Victoria state (southeast) on March 28.

Had David stayed in his hotel room, his stone would have ended on Monday, but now he will spend a month in prison, with a fine in excess of A $ 2,000 ($ 1,280).