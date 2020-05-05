He killed her during souhor

The investigations of the Egyptian criminal investigation officers in Giza showed that the defendant killed his wife in October, stabbing the knife a few minutes after eating suhoor, due to his suspicion of her relationship with his friend.

The investigations indicated that a state of imbalance appeared on the defendant’s actions.

The perpetrator accused his wife of having an affair with his best friend, so she refused and denied these accusations, and a verbal dispute broke out between them, during which she demanded a divorce, and ended with her murder by her husband.

The accused husband explained in his statements to the detectives that the suspicion and jealousy blinded him, so he beat her and did not feel himself until after he drew a knife from the kitchen and made a fatal stab in the abdomen after escaping to the street, and sought help from the neighbors, stressing that he tried to escape, but the neighbors caught him and handed him over to the security.

The details of the incident go back to a report received by Colonel Tariq Salah, the chief of the October 3rd Police Department, from the Najda Police Department, that a murder occurred within the scope of the department’s department.

Colonel Fawzi Amer, the inspector of the October Sector Inspectorate, quickly directed the transfer of a force from the division and the detective unit to the location of the incident, where the body of a housewife called “N” was found, while the families kept her husband, confirming that he had “killed her in the street text.”

Investigations of Major Hani Imad, head of the Investigation Department of the Third Department in October, concluded that a verbal altercation occurred between the victim and her husband, “A.A.” Upon discussing her request, “Aayza Wasl,” in the presence of his friend, who tried to end the dispute and show his innocence from any relationship with the murderer’s wife.

The debate raged between the spouses, and the husband subsequently assaulted him by beating “the mother of the children” so that his friend interfered, preventing him, so he was only able to pay him a stab wound.

The friend escaped to save his life, so the wife followed him to check on him, so the husband pursued her holding the same knife, paying her two stabs in front of the building that inhabits him.

The husband tried to escape, but the neighbors gathered, preventing him, and they kept him until the police arrived. He was taken to the department in conjunction with the arrival of the Public Prosecution and forensic evidence.