A heinous crime.. a mother kills her son

An American mother stripped of her motherhood and humanity for killing her son who suffers from autism, and she reported to the police that he was kidnapped by unknown persons, but the surveillance cameras revealed the falsehood of her communication and that she was the one who committed the heinous crime.

The American newspaper “Miami Herald” that the video clip that shocked public opinion, showed Patricia Ripley as she committed her crime, unaware of the presence of surveillance cameras at the site of the tragedy.

Days after Patricia reported the kidnapping of her 9-year-old child, Alejandro, a video taken by one of the surveillance cameras showed the mother threw a liver in the “Miami Canal” channel before fleeing.

But some passersby managed to save the little boy and return him to his mother, thinking that he had fallen into the water in his mind.

But it seems that it was the first attempt of a woman who insisted that she kill her son in the same way, but that she chose another lake after the sunset and the tents of darkness so that no one knew what she had done.

In an attempt to conceal her crime, Ripley reported to the police that her son had been kidnapped by two unidentified men before it was revealed that her story was not convincing.

After finding the child’s body and observation video, the police discovered beyond any doubt that the woman was the murderer, even though she had initially denied her crime.

Patricia, 45, said she was taking care of her severely autistic child, who prevented him from speaking.

During the interrogation, investigators confronted Ripley with a video to eventually confess that she had killed her son, saying: “He will be in a better place”, noting that taking care of him drained her energy even before the Coronavirus pandemic began, noting that she had another child.