HIA installed unique vending machines

Hamad International Airport (HIA) installed vending machines with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across key passenger touchpoints throughout the terminal. The newly introduced vending machines allow arriving, departing, and transferring passengers to easily access various disposable and reusable PPE equipment, including face masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, as well as commonly bought over-the-counter pharmacy items such as vitamins and personal care products.

The installations come as part of the airport’s strategy in introducing and deploying a series of preventive and precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers can also find PPE and last-minute travel essentials in retail stores located across the terminal.

Passengers can now use biometric-enabled check-in kiosks to take their photo and scan their passport and boarding pass. This digital identity record makes the passenger’s face their pass at key airport touchpoints, such as self-service bag-drop, pre-immigration, and self-boarding gates.