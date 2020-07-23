HIA will bring a ‘wow’ factor to passengers

Hamad International Airport (HIA) will bring a ‘wow’ factor to passengers when it completes its expansion.

Qatar Airways and HIA are integrated and have implemented several measures for passenger safety, including touchless passenger points, advanced temperature screening and provide passengers with gloves, face masks, face shields and hand sanitisers.

By the end of this month, Qatar Airways will operate over 450 weekly flights to more than 70 destinations.

Qatar Airways has shown its resilience by helping get thousands of passengers home, delivering free medical supplies and donating aid to countries in need.

Not for the next 3-5 years. It will just be a miracle if the figures go to the 2019 levels in this period of time.