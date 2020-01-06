Horrific Crime: a family of 7 members murdered

Egypt witnessed a heinous crime, as 7 people from one family were found killed, “slaughtered” in a village in the Beheira governorate in the north of the country, while security forces intensified their efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, according to Egyptian media reports.

The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Watan” reported that the security forces in the lake had received a report from the residents, stating that seven people had been slaughtered inside their house and had been traced to a house fire.

The newspaper pointed out that the people of Izbat Ali, affiliated with the Kafr El Dawar Center in the lake, informed the police after the perpetrators attempted to burn down the house with its contents to hide the crime features, then they fled the crime scene.

Hundreds of families shared the bodies of the victims in a state of sadness and discontent over the perpetrators, and one of the victims’ relatives said that they are awaiting the arrest of the perpetrators and bringing them to trial and urgent retribution.

Initial investigations revealed that a criminal suspicion was behind the crime, and the perpetrator set fire to the house to obliterate the features of the crime, and the prosecution’s examination revealed that there were segmental wounds on the head of the family and his children and that the victims are a husband, his mother, wife and 4 of his children.