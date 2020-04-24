A “horrific” crime: he killed him because of a mask

In a horrific crime, a father in India killed his son after he refused to wear a muzzle to prevent the emerging coronavirus, before leaving the house.

The incident occurred in the eastern city of Calcutta, while the son was preparing to leave the house, as a dispute broke out between him and his father, who was asked to wear a muzzle before leaving the house to prevent the Corona virus.

According to the Indian newspaper, “Indian Express”, the angry father strangled his son, who refused to wear the muzzle with a cloth tape.

The newspaper added that the father surrendered to the police station confessing his crime, and was charged with premeditated murder.

The newspaper stated that the reason for the father’s anger is that it is not the first time that the victim has left the house without a muzzle.