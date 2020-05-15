Horrific crime: she neutered her husband during Ramadan

A 23-year-old housewife cut off the penis of her husband, with a knife, after he was drugged in their apartment in Karmouz, west of Alexandria, Egypt, in retaliation for his multiple female relationships.

Karmouz Police Department received a notification from the Nile Hospital, stating that a young man working for a government company was suffering from severe bleeding due to the cutting of his penis.

Investigations revealed that his wife drugged him and, after confirming his loss of consciousness, cut off his penis using a knife, where the Investigation Department officers were able to control the wife and admitted in the investigations that the incident was committed.

She added that she committed the crime out of revenge against her husband for the multiplicity of his female relationships, as the chief of the West Alexandria Prosecutor’s Office ordered the detention of the accused of 4 days pending investigations for the charge of attempting to kill her husband.