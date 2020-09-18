Hot and humid weather this weekend

Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast hot daytime with some clouds and relative humidity at night.

The minimum and maximum temperatures for the next two days will vary between 29 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday and Saturday, the winds are expected to blow less than 5 KT at first and will become northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 KT.

Sea heights on both days will vary between 1-3 ft.

Visibility on Friday will be 3-8 kilometres. On Saturday, the visibility will vary between 4-8 kilometres/ 3 kilometres or less at places at first.