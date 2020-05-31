Hot days are coming to Qatar

Summer will officially begin as June is the first summer month. June could also bring strong wind in the day time.

The daily mean temperature in June is 34.7 degree Celsius and the highest recorded temperature is 49.1 degree Celsius in 2010.

The lowest ever temperature recorded in June is from 1975 – 21 degree Celsius.

“June is the first summer month and the third hottest month in the year. Consequently fresh to strong northwesterly wind is affecting causing blowing dust, low visibility and high waves. These winds are strong during the day and decreases at evening,” Qatar Meteorology Department said.

For tomorrow, Monday, the weather department said that it will be misty at first and hot daytime with slight dust at times. It will be relatively hot by night.