How did Qatar acted against illegal vendors?

How did Qatar act against illegal vendors?

The Fish Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) caught a number of illegal vendors selling fish outside the compound of Umm Salal Central Market.

The action was taken during a field visit by the municipal inspectors of the Fish Affairs Department to ensure smooth fish trade.

After recording the violations in pictures and videos, they along with with Ministry of Commerce and Industry officials conducted inspection campaigns.

Under the campaigns, a number of vehicles were seized selling fish out of the compound of the Umm Salal Central Market. Violations were recorded and legal actions are being taken against the violators.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment stressed that the inspection campaigns will continue to curb the illegal practices in fish trade.