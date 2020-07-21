How to download a video from “Facebook” on your phone!

Facebook users often encounter interesting videos or- Get the shortcut “Download Social Media”. To do so, click on this link, and you will then be asked to open it in the “Shortcuts” application, then click on the “Open” icon.

Scroll down to the bottom of the screen, to find the word “add a shortcut”, and when you click on it, choose “add an untrusted shortcut”.

– Open “Facebook” and locate the video you want, but first make sure that it is a “public” video, that is, it is available for everyone to watch, and not specific to its friends. If the video is “private,” you will not be able to download it.

– Copy the post link that contains the video.

– Open the “Shortcuts” application and press “My Shortcuts”. After that, click “download social media”.

– Click (OK) from the popup and select “Facebook”.

– Choose “High Resolution” or “Standard”. If the shortcut requires permission, click “OK”.

– Once the video is uploaded you will receive a notification, open the photos app to find the saved video.

How to download videos on Android phones

– Install the free “Video Downloader for Facebook” from the “Google Play” store.

– Open the Facebook application on the phone and navigate to the video you want to download.

– Click the share button.

– Scroll the options horizontally and press “More”.

-Press “FB Downloader” and the video will start downloading immediately.

– When the download is completed, you can share the video directly by clicking on the "Share" icon. The video is also saved in your photo gallery if you have given the application permission to access the device's memory.

According to the Arab Technical News portal, to do this, you need to download the video, but just like Twitter, Facebook does not provide a direct solution to this step. Next, we have to rely on other ways to download videos from the platform to iPhone or Android phones.

How to download a video from Facebook on iPhone

– Before you begin, make sure that you are allowed to add “untrusted shortcuts” on your phone. To do this, open the Settings app then “Shortcuts”, then turn on the option “Allow untrusted shortcuts”.

