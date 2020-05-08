Huawei announces two distinct phones at competitive prices

Huawei unveiled two new phones with excellent imaging capabilities and advanced specifications, the price ranges between 135 and 180 dollars.

The first Huawei Y6P phone got an eight-core Helio P22 processor, 3GB RAM, and 64GB expandable internal storage.

It came with a 6.3-inch IPS screen with a resolution of (1700/720) pixels, a 5,000 mAh battery, and EMUI 10.1 interfaces based on the Android 10 system, in addition to a fingerprint scanner.

The primary camera came with a three-lens accurately (13 + 5 + 2) megapixels with the feature to measure the depth of the image automatically, and the front camera accurately 8 megapixels and its price is about $ 185.

As for the second phone, Huawei Y5P came at a price of $ 135, and 3 primary colors are black, blue, and green.

This device got the Helio P22 octa-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage expandable via microSD cards.

Huawei also provided it with a 5.54-inch LCD screen, a 3020 mAh battery, EMUI 10.1 user interfaces, an 8-megapixel primary camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.