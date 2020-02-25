Huawei challenges Coronavirus: Read!

The Chinese company, Huawei announced its latest foldable smartphone for the first time yesterday, Monday, and the first such device to be available internationally.

The company revealed its new phone, “Mate Xs” in a video recording instead of launching it during a press conference, where the technical exhibition in Spain, which was planning to reveal the phone, was canceled due to concern about the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Like its predecessor, the “Mate X”, which saw only a limited edition in China last year, the screen wraps around the phone from outside when it is closed and opens to an 8-inch screen the size of a tablet.

The company says there are other improvements, including a redesigned 4-layer screen and a detailed update of the “Falcon Wing”.

The phone also has the latest collection of the local Kirin 990 chipset and four-lens camera systems, and it can also be used on a wider range of high-speed fifth-generation (G5) network bands.

However, “Mate XS” is also facing an obvious defect because it lacks the full operating system for Android of Google.

Instead, “Meet XS” runs an open-source version of Android, while users can still download the applications, but it will be from the Huawei application store, not from the Google Play store.