If arriving in Qatar from Turkey.. read this

Effective August 29, passengers arriving in Qatar from Ankara, Antalya and Bodrum must present a negative result of a COVID-19 medical test taken within 48 hours of arrival to Doha at an accredited medical centre, Qatar Airways announced in a post on Twitter.

Passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul are already required to present a negative test result at check-in.

MOPH Accredited COVID-19 Testing Centres in Turkey

1. Ankara Sehir hospital-Ankara.

2. Basaksehir Cam ve Sakura Sehir hospital – Istanbul.

3. Kartal Dr. Litfi Kirdar hospital- Istanbul .

4. Sakarya Üniversitesi Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi (SAKARYA University Education and Research Hospital).

5. İstanbul Sağlık Bilimleri Üniversitesi Kanuni Sultan Süleyman Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi (Istanbul Health Sciences University Kanuni Sultan Suleyman Education and Research Hospital) – Istanbul

6. Cerrahpaşa Hospital – Istanbul

7. Yavuz Selim Kemik Hastalıkları Ve Rehabilitasyon Hastanesi (Yavuz Selim Osteopathic and Rehabilitation Hospital) – Trabzon

8. Muğla Bodrum Devlet Hastanesi – Bodrum

9. Antalya Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi – Antalya

source