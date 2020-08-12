If your phone falls into water.. this is how you save it

Many phone users sometimes experience their phones falling in the water and damaging these devices due to wrongly dealing with them, so what are the best ways to save devices in these cases?

On this subject, the expert and director of the strategic communications department at the “Digital Platforms” organization in Russia, Alexandra Govrilova, said: “Most of the people of our time do not leave their smartphones, and they take these devices on picnics and trips to the sea, which sometimes exposes these phones to falling into the water. .. There are many options to reduce the bad consequences in the event that your phone sinks, firstly some modern phones have properties that resist water and moisture, and if they are removed quickly from the water after drowning, you may not be harmed, but as a matter of precaution, it is preferable not to use the phone after it is pulled out of the water and that It is extinguished and does not restart until one day has passed.

She added, “If the phone is not waterproof and sinks and did not work after it was removed, then there is no need to try to force it to turn it on or shake it and press its buttons, as operating it at that time may damage some of its basic components that cannot be replaced, such as the motherboard in it, for example, or it may cause the phone to completely break down.” Also, the user should not try to dry the phone by himself. Rather, he must go to the nearest maintenance center for experts to disassemble the device, verify it and dry its parts in the correct way.

In the period when the damaged phone is under drying or maintenance, according to the expert, its owner can borrow another phone from his relatives or friends, or buy a cheap phone and use it temporarily, and if the SIM card is damaged after the phone sinks, then there is no need for concern, as these chips are usually replaced in centers Competent communications for free.