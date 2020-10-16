Illegal materials caught at Hamad Airport

Customs at Hamad International Airport arrested a passenger for possessing prohibited pills and narcotic materials.

In a video shared on social media, the department said that the items were hidden inside socks and other clothes.

The department seized 0.8 grams of cocaine, 24.7 grams of marijuana and 84 tablets of Lyrica.

The department has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.

Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.