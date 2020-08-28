An important and practical feature soon in “WhatsApp”!

WABetaInfo revealed that those in charge of the application “WhatsApp” are working on testing a new feature that will make the application more practical for users.

The site indicated that the expected feature, which is currently being tested for Android devices, will enable everyone who uses “WhatsApp” to know the file sizes associated with this application on their devices, such as knowing the space occupied by files sent through the application in the phone memory, as well as knowing the volumes of data related to chats and correspondence.

According to the site, the aforementioned feature is still under testing, and it is not known yet the exact date of its launch for users.

WhatsApp users are constantly testing and introducing new features on this application to be more useful to users. For a while, they have provided it with features that allow verification of the authenticity of sent messages. They are also working on developing a feature that allows the application to be used from more than one phone or smart device through an account. One at a time.