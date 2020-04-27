In this case: 3 years in jail and a fine of QR 200,000 for violators

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a circular requiring shopper, customers and employees in the government and private sectors whose nature of their work requires providing services to the public by wearing masks while performing their duties, in the context of preventive measures and precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

And the circular issued today stated that “based on the decision of the Council of Ministers and in the framework of preventive measures and precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of the Corona virus, and to complement previous decisions and precautionary measures and in the interest of public safety, it was decided to obligate employees and workers in the government and private sectors whose nature requires their work to provide Services to the public and clients wearing masks while carrying out their duties and tasks.

Circular auditors and clients are required to wear masks, and government and private sector officials are urged to take the necessary measures to prevent entry to any auditors or clients who are not committed to that.

Circular shoppers are also required to wear masks before they enter the food and catering stores and during shopping, and officials in these shops are urged to take the necessary measures not to allow entry to any shopper who does not commit to this.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has warned that any violation of these decisions exposes its perpetrators to the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 200,000 riyals, or one of these two penalties.