In this case Qatar schools will be closed for 2 weeks

Ritz-Carlton Doha offers packages in celebration of its 19th Anniversary
Ritz-Carlton Doha offers packages in celebration of its 19th Anniversary
The Ritz-Carlton Doha, the title of luxury, is celebrating its nineteenth anniversary by introducing a new package that is the perfect choice for families, friends, and professionals wishing to spend an unforgettable vacation in Doha. This is the occasion for the hotel to celebrate its nineteenth year of inception by offering special offers on its stunning collection of rooms and suites for a limited time to give memories that last forever.
The "19th Anniversary" packages offer the best available rates and include a free breakfast for two adults, and a credit worth QR
Facebook revealed its new feature
Facebook revealed its new feature
Facebook revealed, on Monday, a new automated software based on artificial intelligence, which it said will be the first to be able to translate 100 languages without relying on English.
This open-source AI-based software was developed to help the world-leading social network improve the content it offers in 160 languages to its more than two billion users around the world.
"This achievement is the result of the accumulation of years of basic Facebook work on AI-based machine translation," network search assistant Angela Fan said in a blog post.
Fan noted that the new model has more accuracy than other