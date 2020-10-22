school
General 

In this case Qatar schools will be closed for 2 weeks

admin

In this case Qatar schools will be closed for 2 weeks

 

A senior health official said today that if Covid-19 cases are discovered in three classes in the same school with positive cases of Coronavirus, then the school will be closed completely for two weeks.

If 5% of the teachers or school workers are infected with Corona, the school will be closed for two weeks.