India announces additional flights from Qatar

Indian Embassy in Qatar said that there could be six non-Kerala destinations in the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar to India. These will be in addition to the Kerala destinations.

The likely destinations are Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Amritsar.

“We now have an indication of the non-Kerala destinations approved for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar after the Eid holidays: Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Amritsar. Further details awaited from Delhi,” embassy tweeted.

To a query on social media embassy said Kerala flights are not excluded. These are the possible non-Kerala destinations.

It was reported earlier that Indigo will be flying 28 flights to Kerala airports as part of the repatriation plan and the schedule for Kerala airports could be announced separately.

Now India has announced 10 additional flights as part on the ongoing repatriation mission from Qatar. Air India and Air India Express will operate the additional flights.

Indian Embassy announced on Twitter the list of additional flights from Doha for the ongoing Phase-2 from May 29 to June 4, 2020.

The additional flights will service Delhi, Kannur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chennai Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram

May 29: Kannur (20:00), Delhi (21:30) and Ahmedabad (23:05)

May 30: Kochi (21:30)

May 31: Srinagar/Amritsar (20:25)

June 2: Kochi (21:30)

June 3: Chennai (20:45) and Thiruvananthapuram (23:00)

June 4: Lucknow (17:50) and Kannur (20:00)

Till now nine flights have departed Doha as part of the mission bringing the number of repatriated passengers from Qatar to 1520, plus 45 infants, Indian Embassy said.

Last week Indian Government had also announced that low budget airline Indigo will fly 28 flights to Kerala from Doha in the coming weeks.

The Embassy website has also published useful information relating to SOPs for repatriation and also of quarantine options available at some places.