India schedules two special flights from Qatar

Indian Civil Aviation Ministry has released a flight plan to facilitate the return of its nationals stranded abroad. According to the plan released, 64 flights will be operated aiming to bring around 15,000 Indians from May 7 to May 14 from 12 countries.

There will be two flights departing from Doha to the southern state of Kerala on May 7 (day 1) and day 4.

On May 7, there will be a flight from Doha to Kochi which will accommodate approximately 200 passengers. And the same number of passengers will be flown to Trivandrum from Doha on day 4 as well.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. This facility would be made available on payment basis.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.