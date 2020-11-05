Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar on this date

Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar from India from November 19. The full-service airline, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore airlines, said that they will start flying to Doha from Indian capital Delhi.

As per Vistara website the flights will leave Delhi at 20:00 and will arrive in Doha 21:45 on Thursdays and Sundays and return from Doha at 22:45 and will reach Delhi on Thursdays and Sundays. The airline said that schedule is valid from November 19 till December 31. (Schedule is subject to regulatory approval. All timings shown are in local time zones.). They will be operating a Airbus A320 in this route as per their website.

Bookings for these flights are now open on their website and when we checked the round-trip fares for Delhi-Doha-Delhi start at INR 15,499 and round-trip Doha-Delhi-Doha start at QAR 669.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions residents entering Qatar will have to apply for an exceptional entry permit and depending on the kind of permit will need to book a hotel for 7-day quarantine.