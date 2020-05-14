Indian embassy advises Indians

The Indian embassy has advised those seeking repatriation not to entertain calls from people asking for money to avail of the facility.

“We have received complaints about calls from persons requesting money to put people on repatriation flights. These are fraudulent calls. Please do not entertain them,” the embassy tweeted on Wednesday.

“The only time you need to pay money is when you buy the tickets at the Air India counter,” it added.