Indian embassy advises Indians

Qatar Airways gives a great offer to customers
Qatar Airways has said it is offering "even greater flexibility" to customers, as tickets are now valid for two years with unlimited changes allowed on dates.
A customer can also change his/her destination if it’s within 5,000 miles of the original one, the airline tweeted on Wednesday.
"Alternatively, you can swap your ticket for Qmiles to use however you like, or exchange it for a travel voucher with 10% additional value, also valid for two years," it added.
The details are available at http://qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.
"Hold on to your ticket. Keep your ticket and use it when you are
Qatar comments on photos shared widely on social media
Following the announcement of reopening of money exchanges by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on May 12, pictures of crowding in front of a few of them were shared widely on social media.
Coming out with a clarification, the ministry on its twitter account said that these pictures of over crowding without any social distancing were incorrect.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirms the incorrectness of what was circulated about overcrowding and lack of commitment to social distancing in front of money exchanges, as these photos are old.